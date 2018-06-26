Trump calls Erdoğan, congratulates election success

U.S. President Donald Trump called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday to congratulate him on his success in June 24 elections and wished for a successful term, presidency sources said.

Accordingly, the two leaders affirmed their determination to improve bilateral cooperation in every field, primarily in defense and military relations, pointing out to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The importance of implementing the road map on clearing PKK terrorist group and its Syrian wing People's Protection Forces (YPG) from the northern Syrian town of Manbij and asserting joint Turkish-American control in the area, along with working together in the issues of fighting against terrorism, was also stressed, they added.

Both Trump and Erdoğan said that they are waiting to meet during the NATO Summit to be held in Belgian capital Brussels on July 11-12.

