Presidential aide slams US congressman's controversial remarks

A U.S. congressman's remarks criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's victory in Sunday's elections was slammed by presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın yesterday.

Adam Schiff, a U.S. congressman for California, claimed on Twitter, "Erdogan ‘won' reelection in Turkey this weekend only by decimating the opposition through arrests, violence and squashing freedom of the press." "Do not congratulate," he added.

In response to Schiff, Kalın tweeted, "President Erdogan certainly does not need YOUR @RepAdamSchiff congratulations. Turkish people have spoken up. You need to shut up."