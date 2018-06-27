Stoltenberg congratulates Erdoğan on re-election, stresses Turkey's importance in NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate him on his election victory in Sunday's polls.

He also praised Turkey's high voter turnout, in the presidential and parliamentary elections, which were just over 84 and 86 percent, respectively.

The NATO chief also stressed the importance of Turkey's role in the alliance. Erdoğan and Stoltenberg both agreed on the continuation of Turkey's commitments to the alliance.

Erdoğan and Stoltenberg also stated that the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels would constitute an important opportunity for a face-to-face meeting.

Turkey is a key NATO member and has its second largest military.

Erdoğan and the People's Alliance, formed by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) claimed a victory with 52.6 percent in the presidential elections on June 24, while the People's Alliance secured 344 parliamentary seats, gaining the majority in the 600-seat Parliament.