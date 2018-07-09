Erdoğan begins new term with NATO leaders' summit

Attending the NATO leaders' summit in Brussels will be President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's first international summit as he takes office for a new 5-year term as president.

The Meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government, on July 11-12, will be conducted at NATO's new headquarters building in Brussels where the allied members will discuss future decisions.

Erdoğan takes the presidential oath today at 4 p.m. in Parliament, as he claimed victory on June 24 in the presidential elections. On Tuesday, Erdoğan will visit Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan for a one-day visit, following the tradition of previous presidents.

During the NATO summit, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May. Erdoğan is expected to discuss some NATO members' support to the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and Turkey's decision to purchase S-400 air missile defense systems from Russia. Ankara has been disappointed with NATO allies for not supporting Turkey's fight against terrorism and the lack of cooperation in meeting Turkey's defense needs.

In addition, the Turkish president is expected to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.

Several members of Turkey's new Cabinet will reportedly accompany Erdoğan on his visit.

In last year's summit, NATO members agreed to fight against all kinds of terrorism.