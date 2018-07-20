Turkey, US officials meet in Ankara to discuss Iran sanctions

U.S. delegation of Treasury and State Department officials met with Turkish authorities on Friday to discuss upcoming U.S. sanctions targeting Iran.

In a statement following the visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated that Iran was an important neighbor for Turkey and that Ankara would continue to monitor U.S. sanctions withing this framework.

"Relevant authorities are working for Turkey not to be negatively affected by the measures," it added.

President Donald Trump in May pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran and ordered tough sanctions on Tehran. Washington has also asked its allies to cut imports of Iranian oil by November, a senior State Department official said last month - a call which Ankara has publicly resisted.