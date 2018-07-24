Turkey not obliged to abide by sanctions imposed by US or UK against Iran, FM says

Turkey opposes sanctions on Iran and is not obliged to abide by sanctions imposed by the U.S., the U.K. or any other country, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

"We do not have to adhere to the sanctions imposed on a country by another country. We don't find the sanctions right either," the minister told a news conference in Azerbaijan.

"We held meetings with the United States in Ankara and told them openly: Turkey gets oil and gas from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Iraq. If I don't buy from Iran now, where am I supposed to meet that need from?" Çavuşoğlu said.

Iran has faced the threat of U.S. sanctions since Trump decided in May to withdraw the United States from a 2015 agreement between world powers and Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

Turkey's overall trade with Iran has been decreasing since 2013 following the sanctions. While bilateral trade between the countries exceeded $20 billion in 2012, it saw a dramatic fall to $14 billion. Recorded at $9 billion in 2016, bilateral trade with Iran gained momentum in 2017 and rose to $10.7 billion.

Turkey and Iran have also discussed trading in local currencies as an alternative medium of exchange to dollar and issued the first letter of credit in the form of a national currency swap to exchange Iranian rial and Turkish lira in April.