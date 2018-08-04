Presidency Spokesman Kalın slams Newsweek article 'calling for another coup' on Turkey

Presidency Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın on Saturday called an article by U.S.-based Newsweek magazine "one of the worst pieces on Turkey."

Kalın's criticism targeted an opinion article titled "Turkey's Erdogan wants to crush the Kurds and recreate the Ottoman world," penned by Jonathan Wachtel, former communications director and spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and Albert Wachtel, a professor at Pitzer College.

"PKK and Gulenist/FETO propaganda presented as facts and ideological paranoia as analysis," Kalin said in a tweet.

He added: "Now the June 24 elections are over, is Newsweek calling for another coup attempt in Turkey?"

PKK is a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey, while U.S.-based Fetullah Gülen and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) are the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which killed 251 people and injured thousands, in addition to a long-running campaign to infiltrate in Turkish state institutions and suppress its adversaries through sham trials.