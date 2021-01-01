COVID-19 pandemic dampens New Year's celebrations all over the world

Istanbul

As the world says goodbye to 2020, there were countdowns and live performances, but no massive jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots like Ortaköy Square in Istanbul and New York City's Times Square this New Year's Eve.

In this combo of images, a few people, in the top image, stand in the plaza in front of the Ottoman-era Mecidiye Mosque in Ortaköy Square under the July 15th Martyrs' Bridge over the Bosporus, separating Europe and Asia, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 31, 2020. In the bottom image, people celebrate the new year at the same spot, early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo