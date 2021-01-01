Daily Sabah logo

COVID-19 pandemic dampens New Year's celebrations all over the world

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Jan 01, 2021 12:53 pm +03 +03:00

Istanbul

As the world says goodbye to 2020, there were countdowns and live performances, but no massive jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots like Ortaköy Square in Istanbul and New York City's Times Square this New Year's Eve.

In this combo of images, a few people, in the top image, stand in the plaza in front of the Ottoman-era Mecidiye Mosque in Ortaköy Square under the July 15th Martyrs' Bridge over the Bosporus, separating Europe and Asia, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 31, 2020. In the bottom image, people celebrate the new year at the same spot, early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo

Moscow

This combo image shows in the top photo fireworks exploding over the Kremlin and the Spasskaya Tower with St. Basil's Cathedral at left in an almost empty Red Square during New Year's celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 31, 2020, and below, a file photo taken from the same angle during New Year's celebrations on Dec. 31, 2019.

AP Photo

London

The top photo in this combo image shows an ambulance and press photographers waiting on the otherwise empty street opposite the London Eye Ferris wheel in London, Dec. 31, 2020, and in the bottom photo taken in the same place, people wait to take photos of fireworks over the London Eye Ferris wheel as midnight approaches on Dec. 31, 2019.

AP Photo

Rio de Janeiro

This combo of two photos shows an empty Copacabana Beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 31, 2020, top, contrasted with one year prior, on Jan. 1, 2020, when a crowd watched fireworks on New Year's at the same location.

AP Photo

Brussels

A combo of images shows an empty historic center in Brussels on Dec. 31, 2020, and the same location full of revelers celebrating the new year early on Jan. 1, 2017.

AP Photo

Paris

A combo image showing a general view of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris very early on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2021, and in the bottom one at the same location packed with revelers early on Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo

Rome

This combo image shows Colle Oppio hill overlooking Rome's Colosseum, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations, as seen in the first minutes of Jan. 1, 2021, top photo, and on Jan. 1, 2018, in the bottom photo.

AP Photo

St. Petersburg

This combo of images shows, at the top, a few people walking along Nevsky Prospect, central avenue, during New Year's celebrations in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 1, 2021, and below, a file photo of the same location packed with people on Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo

Sydney

An image combo shows fireworks exploding over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's celebrations in Sydney, Australia in the top photo taken on Jan. 1, 2021, and the bottom one on Jan. 1, 2015. From a distance, things looked the same, but 1 million people would usually crowd Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on Sydney Harbour Bridge.

AP Photo

Jakarta

This combo image shows Hotel Indonesia Roundabout in Jakarta, a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations, taken on Dec. 31, 2020, in the top photo, and Dec. 31, 2016, in the bottom photo.

AP Photo

Seoul

A combo image shows the Bosingak pavilion, the place for the annual New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, in the top photo taken on Dec. 31, 2020, and the same spot in the bottom photo taken on Jan. 1, 2018.

AP Photo

Mumbai

This combination photograph shows a handful of people in front of the iconic Gateway of India, top, a popular place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Mumbai, India, on Dec. 31, 2020, as compared to a file photograph of a crowd celebrating on Dec. 31, 2019.

AP Photo

Hong Kong

A combo image shows a general view of Victoria Harbor on New Year's Eve in Hong Kong in the top photo taken on Dec. 31, 2020, and the same spot in the bottom photo on Jan. 1, 2019.

AP Photo

Tokyo

This combo image shows, at the top, police directing visitors around Shibuya crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gatherings, in Tokyo, Dec. 31, 2020, and below, people gather to welcome the arrival of the new year at the crossing in Tokyo, Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo

