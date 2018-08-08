Three deputy ministers appointed to Foreign Ministry

Three deputy ministers were appointed to the Foreign Ministry yesterday with a presidential decree that was published in the Official Gazette.

Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı, Ambassador Sedat Önal and Yavuz Selim Kıran, who served as an adviser to Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, were appointed as the new deputy ministers.

Born in 1968, Faruk Kaymakçı has been working at various levels within the Foreign Ministry since 1994. Mostly working in departments related to the EU within the Foreign Ministry, Kaymakçı was serving as Turkey's permanent representative to the European Union prior to the appointment to his new role as deputy minister. Kaymakçı also served as an ambassador in Tripoli and Baghdad.

Sedat Önal, born in 1963, was the deputy undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry. Önal has been influential figure in shaping Turkey's Syria policy in recent years. Prior to his appointment, he also served as Turkey's ambassador to Jordan between 2012 and 2016.

The third deputy minister, Yavuz Selim Kıran, born in 1985, is also a key figure from the Foreign Ministry. He is a graduate of the Middle East Technical University's Department of International Relations. Kıran was among the figures who worked closely with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his time as prime minister.

Since 2008, Kıran has been working in the Foreign Ministry. He previously served as an adviser to Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Kıran was also a deputy candidate of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from northern Ordu province in the June 24 parliamentary elections.