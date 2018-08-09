FM Çavuşoğlu, Russian counterpart Lavrov to meet in Turkey next week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Ankara next Monday and Tuesday to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and to take part in the 10th Ambassadors' Conference.

During his two-day trip to the Turkish capital, Lavrov will give a speech at the conference and have contacts with Turkish officials, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday.

In his talks with Çavuşoğlu and other officials, they will discuss international issues such as Syria and efforts for peace, the Middle East, Transcaucasia, Central Asia, Ukraine, and the Black Sea region, Zakharova told reporters in Moscow.

The two top diplomats will also speak about bilateral economic and trade relations, focusing on the TurkStream natural gas pipeline and Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant projects, she added.

They will also agree on a schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels, Zakharova said.