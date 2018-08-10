FM Çavuşoğlu discusses ties with Saudi counterpart

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, the ministerial spokesperson said.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said: "During the phone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on how to strengthen relations, cooperation and solidarity between Turkey and the friendly and brotherly Saudi Arabia."

The top diplomats exchanged views on regional issues, the statement said, adding that the phone call also addressed the recent rift between Canada and Saudi Arabia.

"It is natural for countries to express views and thoughts on various issues. However, this should not be in the form of interference in other countries' internal affairs," it said.

Earlier this month, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland voiced concern over the detention of human rights activist Samar Badawi and called on Saudi Arabia to free them.

Saudi Arabia retaliated by expelling the Canadian ambassador and froze new trade ties with Canada.

Later in the day, Çavuşoğlu spoke to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the phone, diplomatic sources said, without sharing any further details.