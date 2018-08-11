Annual Ambassadors' Conference begins in Ankara

The 10th annual Ambassadors' Conference will be held in Turkey on Aug. 12-17 with the theme of "Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Foreign Policy in the Presidential System of Government."

Turkish ambassadors serving at foreign ministry headquarters in Ankara and abroad will attend the conference. They will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım. The members of Cabinet are also set to deliver speeches regarding their respective fields.

In the conference, the ambassadors will be informed about the functioning of the presidential governing system and the new steps taken in the structure of the state.

The developments regarding foreign policy, recent challenges and opportunities and the priorities for the upcoming term will be evaluated in the conference and the ambassadors will receive instructions from Erdoğan. The economy and security issues will be on the agenda of the conference as well.

The conference is considered to be significant in effectively implementing the entrepreneurship and humanitarian foreign policy which aims to reach peace, welfare and stability in the region and beyond by the Turkish ambassadors.

This year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Slovakian Foreign Minister and President of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak and Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed will attend the conference.

During his visit to Ankara on Aug. 13-14, Lavrov will meet his counterpart Çavuşoğlu. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakhora announced previously that the recent developments in Syria will be discussed during the meeting.