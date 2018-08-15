Turkish economy's strength important for Germany, Merkel tells Erdoğan

German envoy to Ankara: 'Ice age' between Turkey, Germany put behind

Germany says has interest in stable Turkish economy as Iran, Pakistan voice support

The Turkish economy's strength is important for Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday during a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to presidential sources.

Erdoğan and Merkel also agreed on a meeting between Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and the German ministers of economy and finance.

The leaders asserted their commitment to strengthen Turkish-German cooperation with more high-level talks and visits.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Syria, the sources added.

Erdoğan will travel to Germany on Sept. 28 for a two-day state visit, where he is expected to hold talks with Merkel.