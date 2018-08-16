Problems with US can be solved easily but not with current approach: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey and the United States can easily overcome the problems but not with Washington's current approach, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey has done its parts in terms of preserving friendly relations with the U.S. and accused Washington of supporting terror groups targeting Turkey and providing them with "trucks loaded with weapons."

The People's Protection Units (YPG) has organic organizational and operational links with the PKK, a group considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU, and Turkey. Despite the links, Washington has picked the YPG as its partner in its fight against Daesh in Syria, supplying the group with weapons and other military equipment.

The minister also said Turkey was not waiting for a deterioration in relation with the U.S. to thaw ties with its European allies.

"Different reasons caused tensions with Europe but there was no one-sided hostility towards Europe from Turkey. No one should consider Turkey out of Europe," Çavuşoğlu said.

The top diplomat also commented on partial lifting of visas with Russia and said the two countries needed to start to work on the matter and Turkey's desire is the total lifting of visas.

Ankara agreed with Moscow in principle on its lifting of visas for businessmen, truck drivers and service passport holders, Turkey's Foreign Minister said Wednesday.