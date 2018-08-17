Defense Minister Akar, intelligence chief Fidan visit Moscow

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, accompanied by National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Undersecretary Hakan Fidan, visited Moscow, Friday to discuss Syria and other cooperation issues in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

Shoigu discussed the return of Syrian refugees to Syria with Akar during talks, the TASS news agency cited the Russian ministry as saying.

The talks also touched on the humanitarian situation in Syria as well as on cooperation between Turkey and Russia's defense ministries, the ministry was quoted as saying.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...