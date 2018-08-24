Relations between Turkey, Russia deepening, Putin says after meeting with top Turkish officials

Our relations with Turkey are both deepening and enriching with new content and our cooperation is increasing in regional issues and economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday before a meeting with the Turkish foreign, defense ministers and intelligence chief.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), visited Moscow for talks on bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Syria.

Putin also praised Russian and Turkish efforts on Syria, saying that a solution is closer with the input of Iran, the European Union, the U.N. and the U.S.

Çavuşoğlu conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's greetings to Putin.

In the meeting, Putin was joined by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and Alexander Lavrentiev, Putin's special representative on Syria.

Before meeting Putin, Çavuşoğlu met with Lavrov earlier in the day, while Akar and Fidan met with Shoygu.

Last week Fidan and Akar also visited Moscow where they met with Russian officials along with Shoygu.