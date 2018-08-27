Erdoğan, Steinmeier discuss bilateral relations, ministerial visits in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed bilateral relations in a phone call late Monday with the Turkish president's state visit to Berlin approaching.

According to the president's office, both leaders reiterated their determination to enhance bilateral ties, saying ministerial level visits will accelerate relations.

Both countries' treasury and finance ministers are expected to hold meetings in the upcoming days.

On Sept. 5-6, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and other senior officials in capital Ankara.

President Erdoğan is scheduled to make a state visit to Berlin on September 28 and 29.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan also held a phone call with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. The two also exchanged views on the areas of economy, trade, and investment.

Over the past two years political relations between Ankara and Berlin have suffered setbacks, but in recent months both sides have taken steps towards improving ties.

EU heavyweight Germany remains Turkey's main economic and trade partner, despite political disagreements between the governments on a number of issues.