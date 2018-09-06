President of Benin visits Turkey to boost bilateral relations

Beninese President Patrice Talon will arrive in Turkey on a state visit today, the Turkish presidency confirmed yesterday.

The visit comes upon an invitation by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues, the presidency said in a statement.

"The visit is expected to contribute to the enhancement and diversification of the close relations with Benin," it added.

Beninese businessman Talon won the country's presidential election in 2016 by securing some 65.39 percent of votes.