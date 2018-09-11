Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu calls for end to attacks in Idlib, urges diplomatic solution

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday called on international allies to work together in Syria's Idlib for a diplomatic solution to prevent civilian casualties.

"What we propose is very clear. Stop the attacks in Idlib. And if the concern is the presence of terrorist groups, let's work together to eliminate them," Çavuşoğlu said during a joint news conference with his Romanian and Polish counterparts in Bucharest, capital of Romania.

Underscoring the necessity of preventing civilian casualties, he further called on Russia, Iran, the U.S., France and the U.K. as well as all other partners and actors in Syria to work together and find peaceful solution.

"Killing innocent people, including women and children, is not the way to establish Syria's territorial sovereignty," Çavuşoğlu said.

"I call on everybody to raise their voice and also stand against the aggression of regime in Syria and to find a peaceful solution," he added.

Çavuşoğlu described the trilateral meeting as "fruitful", and said: "I benefited greatly from our exchange today, and [am] very grateful to our friends."

"As allies and strategic partners, we will continue our close dialogue and cooperation on these issues in trilateral format, also on other platforms," he added.

He further urged "full solidarity and support" from all allies against terrorist groups such as Daesh, the PKK, PYD/YPG and FETÖ, without exception.

Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Romania on Tuesday to participate in the fourth meeting of political-military consultations among the foreign ministers of Turkey, Romania and Poland.

During the consultations, the three ministers evaluated the results of the NATO Brussels Summit and exchanged views on the current security challenges in the Euro-Atlantic region.