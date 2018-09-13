Çavuşoğlu to discuss bilateral, regional matters during visit to Pakistan

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to depart for Pakistan today for a two day official visit, where he will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, foreign ministry sources said yesterday.

The foreign minister "will pay an official visit to Pakistan upon the invitation of Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on 13-14 September 2018," a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Çavuşoğlu "will meet with his Pakistani counterpart H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and also he will be received by H.E. Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and H.E. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the statement added.

Foreign minister is expected to discuss regional and bilateral issues with Pakistani officials. The two countries have shared a common stance on number of international developments. Many from Pakistan have also voiced support for Turkey in the face of recent economic threats and sanctions by the United States administration.