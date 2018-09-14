Erdoğan to meet Putin in Russia to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib amid increasing Russian and Assad regime attacks on the last opposition enclave.

Recalling Turkey's efforts to find a political solution to the ongoing Syrian crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday that Turkey is working to reach a ceasefire in Idlib and the two presidents will discuss the issue on Monday.

A senior Turkish official later told AFP that the two leaders will hold a meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

"We will continue our efforts with Iran and Russia... We will continue our efforts in international platforms as well. We have received tremendous support from many countries as well as United Nations and other organizations. Therefore, we should continue our efforts to bring peace and stability to the region," said Çavuşoğlu at a joint news conference in Islamabad with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

"Turkey is open to cooperation with everyone regarding efforts to fight terror groups in Syria," he added.

Erdoğan met with the leaders of Iran and Russia last week in Tehran to discuss Syria, but a concrete ceasefire pledge did not came from the meeting.

