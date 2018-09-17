Erdoğan, Putin agree on demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said on Monday they had agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria's Idlib province to separate Syrian regime troops from opposition forces, with Turkish and Russian soldiers patrolling the zone to ensure it is respected.

Putin, speaking after talks with Erdoğan at his presidential residence in the coastal city of Sochi, said the agreement was that all heavy weapons be withdrawn from the zone by October 10, and that "radically-minded" groups, including the Nusra front, would have to pull out of the zone.

The demilitarized zone, which will be 15-20 kilometers wide, will come into force by Oct. 15, Putin told reporters.

The announcement came after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting, which was closed to the media and lasted around an hour and 50 minutes.

Putin told Erdoğan in opening remarks carried by Russian news agencies that they will be "looking for solutions where there are none right now," without mentioning Idlib by name.

"I believe our joint statement following this meeting will give the region a new hope," Erdoğan said.

"At the moment, I believe, not only our region but also the world is looking at Sochi today," he added.

Erdoğan on Monday was meeting Putin for the second time in just 10 days after Russia and Iran expressed support for the idea of an offensive on Idlib.

The province of Idlib in northwestern Syria is the largest bastion of the opposition, and Turkey has been eager to prevent a potential regime offensive there.

Russia calls Idlib a hotbed of terrorism and says the Syrian regime has the right to retake control of it. Turkey has appealed to Russia and Iran for a diplomatic resolution to the ticking bomb. At the same time, it has sent reinforcements to its troops ringing Idlib, a move designed to ward off a ground assault, at least for now.

Idlib and surrounding areas is home to over 3 million Syrians, and an estimated 60,000 opposition fighters.

Erdoğan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, head of National Intelligence Service (MIT) Hakan Fidan, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Among the Russian delegation are Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.