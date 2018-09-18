Phone diplomacy: FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Turkey-Russia deal on Idlib with international counterparts

Turkey, Russia agree on demilitarized zone in Idlib to avoid humanitarian tragedy

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo Tuesday to inform him about the deal reached between Turkey and Russia on a military buffer zone in Syria's Idlib province and discuss its impacts as part of his latest diplomatic efforts on the matter.

After Pompeo, the Turkish minister also held phone calls with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Frederica Mogherini, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, according to diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu had also talked over the phone with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldaev earlier in the day.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday, following their talks in Sochi, to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Putin said the demilitarized zone will extend between 15 to 20 kilometers (9 to 12 miles) deep into Idlib by Oct. 15.

Turkish and Russian armed forces will conduct joint patrols along the zone's perimeter, according to the agreement.

Located near the Turkish border, Idlib province is home to more than 3 million Syrians, many of whom fled from other cities following attacks by regime forces.

The Syrian regime had announced plans last month to launch a major military offensive to the area, long controlled by various armed opposition groups.

The U.N. warned that such an offensive would lead to the "worst humanitarian catastrophe in the 21st century".