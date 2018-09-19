Turkey, Russia work together to provide security in Idlib

The Turkey-Russia meeting in Sochi concluded with decisions on a series of measures to provide security for Syria's Idlib province, including joint monitoring activities of both countries' militaries and the liberation of territories from terrorist elements.

The first step will be to disable the attacking power of regime forces by demilitarizing a 15-to-20 kilometer area, which will push the regime forces out of the region. Northern Syria's Nubl and Zahra regions, which are currently occupied by Iranian forces and being used as a base to attack the northern Afrin, Tell Rifaat and northwestern Azaz regions will be under the control of Russian military to prevent any attacks.

The region to be demilitarized is not currently home to active members of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terror organization; however, the area is being actively used by armed groups from eastern Turkestan. Turkey will pressure these groups to disarm in the region.

The mobility of the HTS, on the other hand, will be restricted. Turkey's 12 observation points in the region will act as border police stations and the number of these observation points will be increased. The closed Aleppo-Lattakia and Aleppo-Damascus roads will be reopened under the control of Turkish and Russian militaries.