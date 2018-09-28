Erdoğan, Merkel agree to hold a meeting on Syria's Idlib with Macron and Putin

An international conference will be held between the leaders of Germany, Turkey, Russia and France in October over the conflict in Syria, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday in a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Berlin.

Merkel said she talked about the situation in Syria's Idlib with Erdoğan during their meeting.

"We favor there being a four-way meeting, because the situation is still fragile, between the Turkish president, the Russian president, the French president and me. We aim to do this in October," she said.

The idea has previously been floated by Turkey.

Russia - an ally of Bashar Assad - and Turkey recently struck a deal for a buffer zone in Idlib that eased fears of an all-out offensive by the Syrian regime and its allies.

On the topic of the fight against terror, Erdoğan said Turkey expects closer cooperation from Germany against all terror groups, including the PKK and suspected members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) — the group behind the failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

Speaking during the conference, Erdoğan said thousands of PKK terrorists and hundreds of people with links to U.S.-based leader of FETÖ, Fetullah Gülen,​ are living in Germany.

"With mutual trust, we must catch (suspects) and hand them over," he said. "This is important from a security point of view for the peace and welfare of our countries."

Erdoğan also called on Germany to show respect to Turkey's judicial system, in reference to German criticism of arrests in Turkey of German citizens on terror-related charges.