Turkish envoy: Turkey, Hungary ties witnessing a golden era

With no political issues, Turkey-Hungary relations are experiencing a "golden era," Turkish Ambassador to Budapest Ahmet Akif Oktay has said.

His comments come before President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan flies to the country Monday for a two-day state visit.

Oktay said Hungary has been following policies to expand its relations with the countries to its south and east, which makes Turkey "a key and strategic partner."

During his visit, Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony of the Ottoman-era Gül Baba Tomb, which was restored jointly by both countries.

He will also attend a Turkey-Hungary business forum.

Erdoğan will meet his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader and Prime Minister Victor Orban.

The leaders are expected to discuss Turkey-European Union and Turkey-Hungary relations as well as the migrant issue.

The Turkish envoy added that the ties between the two countries were "exemplary," particularly in the cultural area.

"Hungary has many artifacts dating back to the Ottoman era. We are restoring many of these artifacts jointly with the Hungarian government," he said.

The Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TİKA) and the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) are in close cooperation with the Hungarian authorities, particularly to ensure that the common heritage and cultural artifacts in Hungary remain well-preserved.

In a recent Interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), the Hungarian government's spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs has also highlighted the flourishing ties between the two countries.

"We are aware of the fact that Turkey is a determinant factor strategically and geopolitically, and that it will try to improve our relations accordingly. We position our relations with Turkey strategically under the pretext of mutual respect," Kovac said.