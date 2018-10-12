Interior minister meets Iranian counterpart

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu welcomed his Iranian counterpart, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, in capital Ankara yesterday.

During his meeting with Fazli and his delegation, Soylu said, "The bilateral cooperation and steps we have taken during rough times have not only increased hopes but also encouraged and strengthened us."

Recalling the historical ties between Turkey and Iran, Soylu said that the two countries have taken significant steps on cooperation and sharing responsibilities in the last two years.

He added that the close cooperation between the two countries has recently increased.

Fazli, for his part, welcomed the cooperation between Turkey and Iran. He said his country is serious about further enhancing the relations.

"Strengthening the relations between the two countries in all circumstances is one of Iran's priorities," said Fazli.

Underscoring the necessity of working together in regional matters, he added: "Regional matters must be resolved by the regional countries. We recognize Turkey as one of the most important and effective countries in our region."

The two ministers and the delegations held a closed-door meeting.