Laylat al-Miraj: Holy Muslim night marked in mosques across Turkey

by Anadolu Agency Mar 11, 2021 12:36 pm +03 +03:00

Millions of faithful across Turkey marked Wednesday the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj. The night, also known as the "Night of Ascension," marks the Prophet Muhammad's journey from Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in the night, from which he ascended into heaven, where he spoke to God. The anniversary of the journey is marked by all Muslims and is considered one of the most important dates on the Islamic calendar.

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Cerrah Mosque in Siirt, southeastern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

The holy Quran is seen on the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Akçakoca Mosque in Düzce, northwestern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

A mahya, an illuminated message placed between two minarets, celebrates the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Grand Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Grand Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Central Mosque in Safranbolu, Karabük province, northern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

A man prays on the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Murat Paşa Mosque in Erzurum, eastern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

Volunteers distribute treats on the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj near Central Çağlayan Mosque in Muş, eastern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Hacı Bayram Veli Mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

A man prays on the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Hacı Bayram Veli Mosque in Ankara, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

A young boy prays on the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Bilal Saygılı Mosque in Izmir, western Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Evliya Mosque in Kars, eastern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Eyüp Sultan Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

A man prays on the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Akçakoca Mosque in Düzce, northwestern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj in Bolu, northwestern Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo

