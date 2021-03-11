Laylat al-Miraj: Holy Muslim night marked in mosques across Turkey

Millions of faithful across Turkey marked Wednesday the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj. The night, also known as the "Night of Ascension," marks the Prophet Muhammad's journey from Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in the night, from which he ascended into heaven, where he spoke to God. The anniversary of the journey is marked by all Muslims and is considered one of the most important dates on the Islamic calendar.

People mark the holy Muslim night of Laylat al-Miraj at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2021.

AA Photo