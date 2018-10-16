Pompeo to visit Turkey for talks with Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday: Foreign Ministry

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold talks in Turkey on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, after a visit to Riyadh where the top American diplomat was discussing the case of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Pompeo will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss bilateral and regional issues including Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without referring to the disappearance of Khashoggi after his visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

However, Çavuşoğlu said earlier in the day that Pompeo would convey information from his meetings in the kingdom to Turkey regarding Khashoggi's disappearance.

Khashoggi is feared killed at the consulate after he entered on Oct. 2 and was never seen exiting.

Trump raised the possibility that "rogue killers" could have been responsible for Khashoggi's disappearance after a telephone comversation with the king for 20 minutes Monday.

Trump said Salman "firmly denies" any knowledge of Khashoggi's disappearance.

Earlier Monday, Turkish and Saudi officials arrived at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after the start of a joint probe into the missing journalist.

Saudi authorities have yet to give a clear explanation of what happened to Khashoggi, while several countries -- particularly Turkey, the U.S., and the U.K. -- are pressing for the mystery to be cleared up as soon as possible.