Trump says may consider sanctions against Saudi over Khashoggi

We may consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia over missing Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. President Donald Trump said late Friday.

It's too early to say what consequences might be over Khashoggi, he added.

I will have Congress involved in determining what to do over the case, Trump said. "I will very much listen to what Congress has to say."

The President also added that he will "make recommendations over what actions to take" in the case.

"Saudi Arabia has been great ally of United States, I need to take into account importance of U.S.-Saudi ties," he concluded.

"We might know a lot by Monday in Khashoggi case."

Khashoggi has long been feared killed after he entered the Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and was never seen leaving.

On the same day of Khashoggi's disappearance, 15 other Saudis, including a forensic expert and several other officials, arrived in Istanbul on two private planes and visited the consulate while he was still inside, according to Turkish police sources. All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.