Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Greek ambassador Mavroidis

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Greek ambassador in Ankara Petros Mavroidis on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.

The reason for the summons was not immediately made known.

On Thursday, the Turkish navy stopped a Greek frigate from harassing a Turkish research ship on the Turkish continental shelf off the coast of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Ankara warned Athens after the incident to "abstain from acts that would cause an escalation in the region."

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu mentioned earlier Tuesday Greek intentions to expand their nautical border from six miles to 12 miles. He also said further failure in future reunification talks with the Greek Cypriot administration would be "unacceptable."

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling activity in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources around the area.

