Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu speaks with US counterpart Pompeo

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke on the phone with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Friday.

There was no information immediately available regarding the content of the phone call.

Pompeo traveled to Turkish capital Ankara on Oct. 17 to discuss the possible murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.



Khashoggi has been missing since Oct. 2 when he was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

After days of denying any knowledge of his whereabouts, Saudi officials last week admitted that Khashoggi had died inside the consulate building.