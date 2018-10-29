Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs to discuss bilateral, regional matters in Istanbul

The seventh Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which aims to promote to peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, will be held today in the commercial capital Istanbul.

According to a foreign ministry statement, the progress in trilateral cooperation and recent regional and global developments are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

In the trilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will come together with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The sixth meeting of the foreign ministers was held in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku in 2017. The meeting among the three countries contributed to strengthening regional peace, stability and security, as well as promoted cooperation in economic, transport, energy, tourism, cultural exchanges and other areas of mutual interest.

Over the past years, the relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia have reached the level of strategic partnership and play an essential role in ensuring peace and stability, sustainable development and the welfare of the three nations.