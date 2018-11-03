Turkey summons ambassador to Uganda over Greek mythology-inspired attire at Republic Day reception

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Sedef Yavuzalp has been summoned over her inappropriate attire in the Republic Day reception on Oct. 29 at the Embassy in Kampala, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Twitter that Yavuzalp has been recalled to Ankara over the incident and an investigation has been launched.

The decision to summon the ambassador came after footage of the reception showing the ambassador in a Greek mythology-inspired dress, which some said was a nod to Helen of Troy. Other embassy staff were also seen supporting similar styles of attires.

The footage quickly drew criticism on social media.

The function was attended by Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Uganda's Minister of State for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda, among others.

On October 29, Turkey celebrated the 95th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.