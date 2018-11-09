Qatari emir to meet Erdoğan today, discuss regional developments

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today during a visit to Turkey, the Turkish presidency said yesterday.

Al-Thani and Erdoğan are expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments during their meeting, the presidency said in a statement.

Ankara and Doha have strengthened relations in recent years, backing each other in crisis faced, as well as through political, economic, trade and military cooperation.

Turkey supported Qatar in the face of a Saudi-led embargo last year. In June 2017, a handful of Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, abruptly severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the tiny Gulf country, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The Qatari government has denied the accusation, blasting the blockade as unjustified and a violation of international law. Amid the rift, Turkey has provided increased support to Qatar, boosting food and other exports to meet any shortages.

Turkey also maintains a military base in Qatar. The two countries inked a military cooperation deal in October 2014, allowing for joint training exercises, cooperation on defense manufacture and the deployment of Turkish forces on Qatari territory. The first batch of Turkish troops arrived in the capital Doha on Oct. 4, 2015, and the Turkish flag was hoisted at the military base four days later.In August, Al-Thani visited Ankara in an apparent show of support for Turkey, pledging $15 billion in direct investments when the country found itself embroiled in a crisis with the United States

.