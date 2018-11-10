Ankara appoints new ambassadors, chief advisers to president

Ankara announced the appointment of several new ambassadors and chief advisers to the president under a decree published in the Official Gazette early Friday.

According to the decree, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed Burak Özügergin as Turkey's new ambassador to Greece, who will be replacing the current envoy Yaşar Halit Çevik.

Mehmet Yılmaz was appointed as Turkish ambassador to Somalia, taking the post from Olgan Bekar. Ahmet Aydın Doğan was named to the post of Turkish ambassador to Morocco, replacing Ethem Barkan Öz. Armağan İnci Ersoy was appointed as Turkey's ambassador to Paraguay. Ankara appointed Murat Mustafa Onart as Turkish ambassador to Mali, and Kemal Onur Özçeri was appointed as Turkey's ambassador to Benin.

Meanwhile, İbrahim Kalin was appointed as a chief adviser to the president. With the new decree, Kalın was given the title of ambassador as well, while İsrafil Kışla was also appointed as a chief adviser to the president.