Trump to meet Erdoğan during upcoming G20 summit in Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump will have a meeting with Turkish counterpart Erdoğan during the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said late Tuesday.

Alongside the President, Trump will also hold half a dozen bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this week's summit, including with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, the White House said Tuesday.

"While at the G20 the president and delegation will interact with many leaders, including bilateral meetings with the president of Argentina, the president of Russia, prime minister of Japan and the chancellor of Germany, and a working dinner with the president of China," Sanders told a White House briefing.