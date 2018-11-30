Erdoğan meets Dutch, Chinese leaders at G20 summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday met Dutch prime minister and Chinese president on the sidelines of G20 Leaders' Summit in Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Dutch PM Mark Rutte was closed to the media and lasted almost one hour.

In addition to the meeting with Rutte, Erdoğan held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 30 minutes.

During the meetings, Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Presidency's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

The two-day G20 summit in Argentina began on Friday.

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, who is also the term president for the summit, welcomed the guests including 19 world leaders and EU representatives.

Some 15,000 people are expected to attend the meeting. In addition, at least 3,000 journalists are following the meeting.

The summit's first session will be about human values, global economy, future of business life and women empowerment.

The second session will cover sustainable development and climate, while the third will discuss infrastructure, energy and future of sustainable food.

A joint declaration is expected to be published at the end of the summit on Saturday.