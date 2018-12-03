   
FM Çavuşoğlu to attend NATO meeting in Brussels this week

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend a NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Brussels on Dec. 4 and 5, the ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said Monday: "Foreign Ministers will discuss the latest international security issues and review the implementation of the decisions taken at the NATO Brussels Summit held on 11-12 July 2018."

"Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts," the statement added.

Over the week, Çavuşoğlu accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the two-day Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Erdoğan and Çavuşoğlu met with eight heads of state and government, including NATO ally U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

