Turkish FM calls Indonesian counterpart over diplomat's sudden death in Ankara

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday expressed his condolences to his Indonesian counterpart over an Indonesian diplomat who died in the Turkish capital, a diplomatic source said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media said that Çavuşoğlu spoke with Retno Marsudi over the phone to convey his condolences.

Sebastionus Sayoga Kadarisman, who served as vice ambassador at the Indonesian Embassy in Turkey, was traveling from Istanbul to Ankara when he felt unwell after arriving at Esenboğa Airport on Sunday.

After receiving first aid from paramedics at the airport, Kadarisman was taken to the Keçiören Training and Research Hospital in Ankara, where he died.

The cause of Kadarisman's death remains undisclosed.