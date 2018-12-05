US Syria envoy Jeffrey to visit Turkey, Jordan

U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey will travel to Turkey and Jordan between Dec. 4-14, the State Department said Tuesday.

Jeffrey will be joined by Joel Rayburn, deputy assistant secretary of state for Levant affairs and special envoy for Syria.

"In Turkey, the Ambassador will meet with Turkish leaders and other senior officials to discuss the promotion of stability and security in Syria," said the department in a statement.

He will also conduct a "High-Level Working Group on Syria" with Turkish officials ‎to address security concerns of the U.S. and Turkey and continue progress on issues of mutual interest regarding the Syria crisis, according to the statement.

On Monday, Jeffey suggested ending the Astana peace talks in favor of U.N.-led Geneva talks.

They tried and they failed, or at least up to this point they failed. And if they are still failing by the 14th, the U.S. view ... is let's pull the plug on Astana," Jeffrey said and added "and then we go back to the UN."

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday said the envoy's statements were "very unfortunate."

"I don't think those statements were his own thoughts," Çavuşoğlu said.

After wrapping up his visit to Turkey, Jeffrey will travel to Jordan.

"In Jordan, Ambassador Jeffrey will meet with Senior Jordanian officials to emphasize the importance of maintaining pressure on the Syrian regime and encouraging all possible efforts to advance the political track as called for in UNSCR 2254," said the statement.

Jeffrey will discuss "additional ways to ensure consistent, unhindered access to humanitarian and medical aid" for the refugees of the Rukban camp.

Located in the desert on the Syrian-Jordanian border, the camp is home to nearly 60,000 refugees displaced by the ongoing conflict in Syria.

"He will also meet with U.S. personnel focused on Syria policy issues from around the world," said the department.

The Syrian regime has imposed a tight siege around the camp, triggering deteriorating humanitarian conditions for its residents.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

Russia, Iran, and Turkey launched the Astana peace process in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in the Syrian conflict to the table to find a political solution - the process is complementary to the U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. The main result of the Astana talks was the establishment of de-escalation zones in the northern province of Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.