Turkey taking own measures in face of regional challenges, panelists say

Turkey's proactive foreign policy has given it the self-confidence in tackling regional crises and security challenges, speakers at a panel in London said Tuesday.

The panel, titled "Turkey in the Changing Middle East," was organized by the Turkish Presidency.

Professor Gülnur Aybet, the senior advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said that the regional dynamics have changed and Turkey can use its experience in NATO to bring permanent peace and political stability in Syria.

Aybet added that Turkey's security priorities included the fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and Daesh.

International relations academic and columnist Hasan Basri Yalçın said that Turkey's traditional allies did not support it in the face of terror challenges in recent years.

"A lack of support from Turkey's Western allies has forced the country to seek and form new alliances in the region, including the cooperation with Russia in Syria," he said.

Yalçın added that Turkey has also been able to take own initiatives in the region, which he says are strategically important for the country so it can set its own agenda.

The panel, held at London's Naval and Military Club, was moderated by the head of the Defense and Security Forum, Lady Olga Maitland. Previously, three similar panels were held in New York, Berlin and Buenos Aires.