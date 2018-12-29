Meeting of Turkish, Russian foreign and defense ministers on Syria starts in Moscow

A high-ranking Turkish delegation, led by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, arrived in Moscow on Saturday for talks on Syria with their Russian counterparts, according to Anadolu Agency.

Accompanying Çavuşoğlu to Moscow are Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, Anadolu reported.

Earlier on Friday the Assad regime said that it entered the town held by the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The Assad regime army said it now "guarantees full security for all Syrian citizens and others present" in the town, which previously was home to a U.S. military base.

The announcement came moments after the YPG terrorists called on regime to take control of Manbij as the countdown for Turkey's crossborder counterrorism operation was underway.

Washington announced last week it will be withdrawing all of its troops from Syria, following a conversation between Erdoğan and U.S. Trump over an imminent Turkish cross-border operation to eliminate PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group from northern Syria.

It has been reported that the U.S. still has about 2,000 troops in Syria, many of whom are working in close cooperation with the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).