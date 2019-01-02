Trump says US wants to protect YPG terrorists in Syria even as it pulls out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would get out of Syria "over a period of time" and wants to protect the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group in the country as Washington withdraws troops.

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House he never gave a four-month timetable for the withdrawal, which he announced last month against the advice of top national security aides and without consulting lawmakers or U.S. allies participating in anti-Daesh operations.

The U.S. has been providing support to the PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG under the pretext of fighting against Daesh, despite outcry from Ankara, who views the terrorist group's presence on its southern border as a grave threat.

Ankara has also called on the U.S. to uphold its end of the deal and show significant progress on the Manbij agreement reached in June. In line with the agreement, Turkey is expecting a complete withdrawal of the YPG terrorists from Manbij and its surrounding areas.

After repeated demands for Washington to end its support to the YPG, Ankara signaled that it may launch a major cross-border operation in the area stretching from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border to clear the terrorist group from its border region.

Previously, Turkey targeted the YPG in two cross-border operations, Operation Euphrates Shield launched in August 2016 and Operation Olive Branch in January 2018, as well as through air and artillery strikes.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.