Turkey slams Pompeo's comments equating Syrian Kurds to YPG terrorists

It is very concerning and shows a "worrying lack of knowledge" that the U.S. identifies Kurds with People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, but Turkey will continue to protect the rights of Syrian Kurds, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday, in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments from a day earlier.

Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Turkey strongly condemned the U.S. seeing the YPG, which Ankara regards as the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organization, as its partner in the fight against Daesh.

Pompeo had said Washington would ensure Ankara does not "slaughter" Kurds in Syria as American troops withdrawed from the country.

Last month Trump made the unexpected decision to withdraw 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, sparking criticism from many allies and security aides, including his own cabinet.

After the announcement, Secretary of Defense James Mattis sent in his resignation letter.

U.S. troops in Syria have been cooperating with the YPG/PKK to fight Daesh, against Turkey's objections that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

In the last two years, Turkey has successfully carried out two counter-errorism operations in Syria -- Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch -- to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey's borders, and a third one is expected, east of the Euphrates River.