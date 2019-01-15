Croatian President Kitarovic to visit Turkey, meet Erdoğan amid strengthening ties

Croatia's president will pay an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday at the invitation of Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic will begin her one-day trip with a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey and its first president, said a statement by the Croatian presidency.

Grabar Kitarovic will then attend a working meeting at the parliament.

Later she will meet with President Erdoğan, and the two will hold a joint press conference.

The visit will also feature the signing of a bilateral cooperation program in culture and the arts for 2019-2021 and another cooperation protocol between the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Croatian Islamic Union.