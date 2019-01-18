   
Erdoğan discusses Syria, US-Turkey ties in meeting with Senator Graham

ANKARA
IHA Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in the capital Ankara on Friday, presidential sources said.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun were present at the closed-door meeting held at the Presidential Complex.

In the meeting, recent developments in Syria and bilateral relations were discussed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Çavuşoğlu also met with the U.S. senator at the foreign ministry earlier in the day.

