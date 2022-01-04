CES 2022 opens its doors to new tech

The annual CES, taking place from 5-8 January 2022, is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers converge to get a taste of new innovations coming to the market each year.

A person tests out Yukai Engineering Inc.’s Amagami Ham Ham, a stuffed animal that mimics a nibbling effect during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)