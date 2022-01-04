CES 2022 opens its doors to new tech

The annual CES, taking place from 5-8 January 2022, is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers converge to get a taste of new innovations coming to the market each year.
A person tests out Yukai Engineering Inc.’s Amagami Ham Ham, a stuffed animal that mimics a nibbling effect during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.
Kathryn Emery of California poses on a MoonBikes Motors snowbike, the world's first electric snowbike, during a press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022. The $8,500 all-electric snowbikes are two-thirds the size of an average snowmobile and weigh less than 200 pounds (90.7 kilograms). They run silently and have a top speed of about 26 mph (41.8 kph).
Loftie creative director Lindsay Tyrpien poses with the company's smart alarm clock and lamp during a press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The products are designed for a better technology-life balance and to limit cell phone use in people's bedrooms. The lamp will have different sunrise modes that coordinate with the clock that has programmed audio.
Joji Yamaguchi of Langualess Co. holds a toy dog wearing an Inu-Pathy collar during a press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022. The human-animal communication interface measures heart rates of pets to determine their moods including whether they are happy, interested, excited, relaxed or stressed.
