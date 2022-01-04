Daily Sabah logo

CES 2022 opens its doors to new tech

by Agencies Jan 04, 2022 9:37 am +03 +03:00

The annual CES, taking place from 5-8 January 2022, is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers converge to get a taste of new innovations coming to the market each year.

A person tests out Yukai Engineering Inc.’s Amagami Ham Ham, a stuffed animal that mimics a nibbling effect during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Franck Glaizal, chief executive officer and co-founder, demonstrates the AIRXOM mask for active protection from the effects of air pollution, bacteria and viruses including COVID-19 during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An attendee demonstrates the Shiftall Megane X virtual reality headphones and mutalk microphone for metaverse experiences during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The "bcool" thermometer by Baracoda Daily Healthtech is demonstrated during CES Unveiled before the CES tech show, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. The thermometer doesn't require power or batteries, rather users shake the thermometer before taking their temperature.

(AP Photo)

Baracoda Daily Healthtech employee Thomas Serval demonstrates the company's smart mirror during CES Unveiled before the CES tech show, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. The mirror includes features such as personal health data and makeup tutorials.

(AP Photo)

A person uses the SomaControl gesture monitor that uses miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite capacitive sensors during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Dr. Dave Kim shows the inside of a helmet as he demonstrates Medisync's iSyncWave for digital brain health monitoring with AI brain mapping and LED therapy during a media event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The VTOL Platform drone by VETAL is displayed during CES Unveiled before the CES tech show, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. The drone has 4G and 5G capability. VETAL claims it makes vertically taking off and landing easier than with a multi-rotor drone.

(AP Photo)

An attendee tries on an Archelis leg exoskeleton to reduce leg strain during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Kathryn Emery of California poses on a MoonBikes Motors snowbike, the world's first electric snowbike, during a press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022. The $8,500 all-electric snowbikes are two-thirds the size of an average snowmobile and weigh less than 200 pounds (90.7 kilograms). They run silently and have a top speed of about 26 mph (41.8 kph).

(AFP Photo)

ChessUp employees demonstrate their company's chessboard with a built-in chess instructor during CES Unveiled before the CES tech show, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. When players touch a piece, the board lights up potential moves.

(AP Photo)

Vivoo’s at-home urine test strip for personalized nutrition and lifestlye advice is displayed during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Niryo’s robotic arm is displayed during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A person uses the SomaSense3D floor mat that uses miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite capacitive sensors during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

MyEli jewel, a bracelet that uses features such as setting off an alarm in danger, notifying emergency contacts and GPS tracking, is displayed during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Loftie creative director Lindsay Tyrpien poses with the company's smart alarm clock and lamp during a press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The products are designed for a better technology-life balance and to limit cell phone use in people's bedrooms. The lamp will have different sunrise modes that coordinate with the clock that has programmed audio.

(AFP Photo)

A person tests out The Pharaoah O2 massage chair by Bodyfriend during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Prinker Korea Inc.’s digital temporary tattoo device is used during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

The Grapheal TestNpass digital biosensor test strip, made with Graphene for Covid-19 antigen testing featuring an encrypted RFID tag for a biometric health pass, is displayed during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Joji Yamaguchi of Langualess Co. holds a toy dog wearing an Inu-Pathy collar during a press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022. The human-animal communication interface measures heart rates of pets to determine their moods including whether they are happy, interested, excited, relaxed or stressed.

(AFP Photo)

A person holds up a ventilation kit for face masks by Aernoest during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

The Aura-CO2 monitor, produced by France-based eLichens, is shown on display during a media event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A Fasteesh Y-Brush, which can give a complete teeth brushing in 10 seconds, is displayed during CES Unveiled, a media preview event, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

D3 Products’ Liddle Speaker, a wireless speaker with a built-in magnetic interface, is displayed during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A person uses a Shiftall Inc. VR headset during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Niels Willems shows off Brekr/Smart Commute BV’s electric moped during the CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

