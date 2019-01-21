Çavuşoğlu, Pompeo discuss US withdrawal from Syria

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed late Monday recent developments in Syria, US troop withdrawal during a phone call, diplomatic sources said.

Tensions in Syria have been high lately after the withdrawal decision.

A restaurant in northern Syria's Manbij was rocked by an explosion on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring many others.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Trump that the terror attack last week in Manbij was a provocation to hinder U.S. withdrawal from Syria, and extended condolences for slain American personnel, presidential sources said.

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

The attack killed two U.S. soldiers, one Department of Defense civilian and a contractor, the Pentagon confirmed hours after the explosion.