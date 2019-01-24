Turkey voices support for Venezuela's President Maduro after US backs opposition leader

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voiced solidarity with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro early Thursday after Washington recognized opposition-controlled National Assembly's President Juan Guaido as interim president.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter that Erdoğan called Maduro early Thursday to voice his support for the Venezuelan president

"'Brother Maduro, stand tall, we are with you,' Erdoğan told President Nicolas Maduro on the phone," Kalın said on Twitter.

Kalın said Turkey stood against any sort of coup attemp and shared #WeAreMADURO hashtag in his tweet.

Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled legislature, caused a sensation on Wednesday when he told a crowd of tens of thousands of opposition supporters that he was declaring himself "acting president."

Trump was the first foreign leader to react and threw his backing behind Guaido, describing the National Assembly as "the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people."

Maduro announced shortly after that he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the U.S. after blaming Washington for orchestrating a coup d'etat and gave U.S. personnel 72 hours to leave the country.

"The extremist policy of Donald Trump's government against Venezuela is a very serious irresponsibility, it's a very serious folly," said Maduro.

"Trying to impose a government by extra-constitutional means, we cannot accept that."

He called on Venezuela's state agencies to "close ranks" in favor of "democracy" and repeated his call for loyalty from the armed forces.

"To my command, maximum loyalty, maximum unity, maximum discipline so that we win this battle together!" said Maduro.